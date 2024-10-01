It is celebrated as the UK’s oldest working theatre where Shakespeare himself took to the stage.

And the fortunes of St George’s Guildhall in Lynn could get a major boost if an extensive revamp gets the go-ahead.

Plans to renovate the complex, first built in 1402, are due to go before West Norfolk Council’s planning committee next week.

St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn

The multi-million-pound project seeks to restore the Grade I listed National Trust building and its surroundings to enhance the site’s historic significance and ensure its long-term prospects.

There are plans for a new cafe-bar, workshop and exhibition space, as well as a major update for the currently-closed riverside restaurant.

Medieval wood floorboards believed to have been trodden on by Shakespeare will remain where they are and be viewable through special hatches.

The medieval floorboards were discovered at St George's Guildhall last year

Archaeologists found the boards last year hidden beneath 1960s and 1950s flooring.

The proposals have received support from heritage groups including Historic England, the 20th Century Society and the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings.

However, some people have written to the council to complain about the effect the renovations will have on neighbours.

West Norfolk Council has received six letters of objection so far. Some have cited worries about outdoor performances in the courtyard being too noisy, while others are concerned about the disturbance caused by building work.

The St George's Guildhall Complex in King's Lynn

Officers are nevertheless confident that Guildhall management will ensure policies are in place to prevent neighbours from being troubled by noise.

They have recommended the revamp plans be approved, with councillors due to debate the scheme on Monday, October 7.

TREASURES UNTOLD

Some restoration work is already under way on the theatre with government funding from Lynn’s £25m town deal.

The project has thrown up exciting finds so far, including the remarkable discovery of wooden floorboards likely to have been stepped on by Shakespeare.

The floorboards are believed to have been trodden on by Shakespeare

The top of a 15th century doorway discovered at St George's Guildhall in Lynn. Picture: St George's Guildhall

Last month the uncovering of a 15th-century door archway, thought to have once led to Shakespeare’s dressing room, prompted further elation among archaeologists.