A decision on plans for a new swimming pool in Lynn has been delayed by two months.

West Norfolk Council is in the midst of preparations for a major upgrade of Lynnsport - incorporating a brand new pool to replace the current St James facility.

In August, councillors agreed to push ahead with further design, survey and financial work in order to produce a business case, with a full council decision on whether to approve the scheme expected in January.

The existing St James pool. Picture: Ian Burt

However, following a consultation which resulted in “a substantial volume of feedback”, this has now been pushed back to March.

Cllr Simon Ring, the deputy borough council leader, said: “The transformation of our leisure and health and wellbeing facilities at Lynnsport and St James Swimming Pool represents one of the most significant and ambitious projects undertaken by West Norfolk Council.

“It is essential that we approach this opportunity with the care, diligence, and foresight it deserves to ensure the best possible outcome for our residents.

The new pool would be built at Lynnsport

“Following extensive public engagement, we received a substantial volume of valuable feedback from individuals, community groups, and stakeholders. We are committed to giving this input the attention it warrants, and to reflecting it meaningfully in the final proposals.

“In order to do so, we have adjusted the timeline for the full council decision, moving it from January to March. This will allow us to fully consider the insights shared and ensure the final plans are as inclusive, effective, and future-proof as possible.”

The new pool will be constructed at Lynnsport as the existing St James centre is reaching the end of its life.

It is expected to be suitable for learning to swim, galas, casual swim, aqua aerobics and much else.

The project has not been without its critics, with some questioning the location and others arguing the new pool should be even bigger than proposed.

Cllr Ring added: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape our borough’s health and wellbeing offer. We believe our residents expect and deserve a thoughtful, well-informed decision - not a rushed one.

“The stark contrast in life expectancy between neighbouring wards such as North Lynn and South Wootton, with a gap of up to 11 years, underscores the importance of getting this right. This project is a key part of our broader strategy to address such inequalities and improve quality of life across the borough.

“We remain fully committed to delivering a transformative and sustainable solution that meets the needs of our communities now and for generations to come.”