A decision over the final phase of a major regeneration project of an ageing tower block has been postponed amid fears existing buildings will be “overlooked”.

West Norfolk Council members were expected to approve the scheme at Hillington Square in Lynn, which will involve the demolition of three tower blocks and the Providence Street community centre to make way for 65 homes.

But they decided to postpone the final decision until a site visit was made after concerns were raised that one of the new buildings could affect the privacy of those living in an existing building at the site.

An artist's impression of the revamped flats with All Saints Church alongside. Picture: Freebridge

Councillor Francis Bone, leader of the Labour group, called for his fellow members to visit Hillington Square, a housing estate built in the 1960s, to assess the situation.

The scheme has caused controversy among locals amid fears it could harm the Grade II-listed All Saints Church which sits next to the development.

It was previously refused permission in 2021 but officers have recommended the new plans are approved.

Cllr Francis Bone

The next planning committee meeting is scheduled for April 8.