A decision on whether Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be rebuilt is due before the end of the year.

NHS bosses have said they expect to announce the eight hospitals that will be on the rebuild list before the end of 2022.

Officials at the QEH, which currently has more than 3,000 props holding up its crumbling roof making it the most propped-up hospital in the country, have been waiting for news on its bid for a new building after countless calls to secure its future.

The QEH at King's Lynn

And yesterday, North West Norfolk MP James Wild pressed NHS chiefs on the need for a decision for a new hospital in Lynn.

While speaking at the public accounts committee, Mr Wild said: "The decisions on the eight new schemes were originally due in the spring, we're now in November - when will a decision be made?

"When will there be certainty for the staff, patients and constituents across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire who rely on that hospital and when they go in there, they see 3,000 steel and timber supports holding up the roof?"

Matthew Style, director general of NHS Policy and Performance Group, replied: "We expect decisions about the final eight to be announced later this year."

Mr Wild said, as the Department of Health and Social Care is committed to "getting rid" of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) by 2030, and the QEH has an 'end of life' date of 2030, decisions are needed in the short term.

The MP then asked chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard what her message would be to the staff at the QEH.

"Are you making the case to ministers, to Mr Wormald [Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health], that this is a scheme that needs to be backed?" he asked.

Emergency props on the QEH theatre corridor

The importance of finding a solution to organisations that have challenges with RAAC planks is "extremely high" on the department's radar, Ms Pritchard said.

Meanwhile, they are supporting colleagues in the short term and the immediate term to ensure surveillance, expertise and additional short term funding are in place to support those buildings while the longer term plans are being made, she added.

"We've obviously very keen to do that, but I do appreciate that it puts colleagues under real pressure."

And when Mr Wild asked if they were "making the case that this is a priority scheme", Ms Pritchard said: "We are absolutely clear, as colleagues have just said, that a solution to the RAAC-plank hospitals is an absolute priority."

Following the meeting, the MP said on Twitter: "Given the delays, I'm frustrated and will keep campaigning."