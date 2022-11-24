A ban on flying rings – a type of frisbee with a hole cut out in the middle – on beaches has been welcomed by a group who see first hand the risk caused to seals when they get trapped around their necks.

If discarded, inquisitive seals may play with them and get the rings stuck around their necks.

With a recent ban of the objects on coastal beaches supported by members of West Norfolk Council, the vice chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, David Vyse, has welcomed the decision.

A seal with a flying ring around its neck will be rescued by Friends of Horsey Seals and taken to RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre to have it removed

He said: “We are absolutely so pleased and we hope this is the first council of many. It is enlightening that they have taken these steps.

“Flying rings are a massive problem to seals. They are made in their millions and we are asking people to not play with them on the beach.

“Many beaches, Hunstanton, Horsey, Waxham and Winterton, and see a lot of seals and there have been an awful lot with flying rings round their necks.

Flying rings get caught around seals' necks and cause wounds and possible death

“We have saved at least 10 in the last couple of years, or which have been trapped in fishing nets and plastics, where we carry out rescues and take them to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

“The flying rings cause deep wounds and the blubber and skin grows over the ring.

“They are sharp and dig into their necks.

“Some seals have died on the beach, decapitated.”

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment: “We take our

responsibilities to the wildlife of West Norfolk seriously and this is one of a range of measures that we have put in place to discourage people, albeit

often unwittingly, from causing harm.

“As cabinet member with responsibility for the environment I am happy to back actions such as these, which protect and nurture our wildlife.”

Cllr Sandra Squire added: “We have all seen the terrible suffering seals experience when they become caught in flying rings.

“In this rural and coastal borough our wildlife is critically important and if this ban discourages people from using flying rings on our beaches then I am happy to support it.”

Mr Vyse added: “We eventually rescued a seal we named Mrs Vicar due to the white colouring under her chin.

Click here to watch as Mrs Vicar the seal is rescued (contains distressing images)

“For two and a half years we tried to catch her as she had a flying ring around her neck.

“We took her to East Winch where she stayed for three months, having salt baths every day to treat the deep wounds, until she was released into the sea.

“I volunteer there one day a week and they look after the seals with real dedication. They saved her life.”