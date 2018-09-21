Decision to delist historic King's Lynn monument upheld following review

The decision to delist an historic monument in South Lynn has been upheld by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport after a review.

Last week the Lynn News reported that campaigners had raised concerns about the future of the brick kiln on West Norfolk Council-owned land at Baines Road, after it lost its listed status last month.

The kiln, which is now concealed by greenery, is believed to have been built in the late 19th century.

County councillor Alex Kemp, who represents South Lynn, had submitted a request to the department to review the decision originally made by the secretary of state on the advice of Historic England.

But on Wednesday, a department officer replied to the request, and said that after “carefully considering the grounds for review” the original decision to delist the kiln had been upheld.

“We don’t consider that the grounds for review provide evidence that the original decision was wrongly made, and nor do they contain significant new evidence relating to the special architectural or historic interest of the kiln,” he added.

“When the kiln was a listed building, steps could have been taken to encourage the owners of the kiln to keep it in a state of preservation.

“However, despite its local importance and listed status the kiln has been neglected over many years resulting in its loss of integrity.

“This factor together with a reassessment of its structure, form and documentary evidence has resulted in its delisting.”

He added that the kiln was “still a heritage asset of local importance” but this did not provide it with the special interest required to retain it on the statutory list as a designated heritage asset.

Ms Kemp said: “This is extremely disappointing and shows that the Government does not give the safeguarding of historic monuments the respect there was under the last Government.”