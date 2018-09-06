Dedicated Care donate to four charities

Dedicated Care's charity fun day at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. (3921104)

Dedicated Care East Anglia Ltd has raised more than £600 for four worthy causes after a successful family fun day.

Now in its second year, the company’s family fun day, which was held at West Lynn Social Club on Saturday, was raising money for Down’s Syndrome Association, Epilepsy Foundation, National Autistic Society and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Event organiser and support worker, Emily Locks said: “I’m absolutely over the moon with the turn out, the generosity and the enthusiasm of Team DC, the general public and all who came and made the day possible. The day was a huge success and we raised over £600 for each charity.”

There was a number of activities on offer throughout the day including inflatables and games, rides, stalls, car boot sales, raffles, face painting, and teddy bear picnics.

There was also live entertainment from DNA Band, Mike Country Music, and refreshments including drinks and a barbecue.

Event organiser and support worker, Emma Millar said: “This weekend all of our hard work over the last couple of months came together and produced a fabulous day of smiles, fun and laughter. The guys we support had super fun putting on the event and we raised heaps for charity.”

One of the most popular events was a fun dog show, which scored pooches on a range of quality.

These included fluffiest ears, best trick, cutest head tilt, scruffiest pooch, waggiest tail and most alike to owner.

