College students have raised enough money to purchase a life-saving piece of equipment after two years of dedicated fundraising.

Level 2 Public Protective Services students at the College of West Anglia have successfully raised enough money for a portable defibrillator to used during outdoor activities and charity walks in remote locations, ensuring public safety in areas where emergency medical assistance may be difficult to access.

The funds were raised through a series of 10-mile charity walks were organised and led by students and course director, John Felmingham.

Public protective services students with course director John Felmingham and the portable defibrillator

Inspired by the importance of having immediate access to defibrillators in cardiac emergencies, the students’ efforts reflect a strong commitment to supporting public wellbeing in challenging environments, the college said.

The portable defibrillator will be readily available on trails and other remote locations where quick response times are crucial.

Programme manager Sean McQuaid said: “It is great that the students gave up their time and worked so hard to raise the money for such an important piece of life-saving equipment.

“The defibrillator could save someone's life when out on a trail or an expedition, I would like to thank the students for their efforts in this and anyone who donated to the defibrillator fund.”