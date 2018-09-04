Dedicated Outwell couple make final delivery

Arthur and Rita Cuss have been recycling newspapers for the past 12 years. (3891735)

A West Norfolk couple whose environmental campaigning has helped their village church have stepped down.

For the past 12 years dedicated Outwell couple Arthur and Rita Cuss have done their bit for the planet and recycled old newspapers.

But now Arthur, who will be 90 on his next birthday in October, and Rita, who will be 87 in November, have decided it’s time for a well-earned rest.

Over the past decade or more the pair have collected thousands and thousands of tons of papers, which they have recycled to raise funds for the village’s St Andrew’s Methodist Church.

The newspapers, which were saved and donated by people from nearby villages, were sorted by Arthur and then stored in one of his outbuildings ready for collection - once a sizeable quantity had been accumulated.

Arthur said: “This was a really good way of helping the church.

“We usually sent around ten tons a year to be recycled and this provided a welcome boost to the funds.”

Over the years, when the lorry arrived to collect the papers, Arthur and Rita would have help with the loading from several other local volunteers.

Now the pair want to say a big “thank you” to all those people for their time and effort and to those who collected up their old papers to be recycled.