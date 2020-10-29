Deep cleaning planned as King's Lynn school confirms 'handful' of coronavirus cases

Extra cleaning work will take place at a Lynn secondary school before it re-opens after half-term following coronavirus cases there.

Bosses of the King Edward VII Academy (KES) have confirmed a "handful" of positive tests for Covid-19, after a post on its website said Year 11 students had been told to self-isolate until November 9 .

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said in a statement last night: “I have been working closely with representatives from the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England, and am pleased to say that they are happy with the protocols we have in place here at the school.

KES Academy principal Sarah Hartshorn.

“All parents have been contacted to let them know that we now have a handful of confirmed cases.

"During half term, we will be conducting an extra deep clean of the school, as well as ensuring that we have the right organisational systems in place to ensure that we can continue running effectively while people are isolating for the necessary 14-day period.

"In line with test and trace procedures, all close contacts of anybody who has tested positive have been contacted and advised to isolate for 14 days.

King Edward VII Academy King's Lynn (KES). (40402867)

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this term, and to reassure them that we will continue to take all the steps necessary to reduce risk.”