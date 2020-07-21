Revised flats plan for old King's Lynn pub follows 'defects' discovery
Published: 12:00, 21 July 2020
New and expanded plans for flats on the site of a former Lynn pub have been submitted, following the discovery of "hidden defects" within the building.
Planning permission to convert the old Lord Kelvin pub in Old Market Street into five apartments was granted by West Norfolk Council two years ago.
But Metropol Homes is now seeking permission for an extension to the building in order to accommodate a sixth home.
