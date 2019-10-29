Defibrillator now in place at King's Lynn bus station

The sixth and final defibrillator to be installed in Lynn town centre is now in place after being put in place last week.

This is to be found at the bus station on the toilet walls and crucially all six are now also registered with the East of England Ambulance Service.

Five of the six life-saving devices have been paid for by Discover King’s Lynn, the Business Improvement District for the town centre, with the sixth funded by King’s Lynn and District Round Table No 54.

The new defibrillator at the bus station, located outside the public toilets

Thanks also go to the West Norfolk Council, Ward Gethin Archer and Kenneth Bush Solicitors for hosting a defibrillator and covering the cost of the installation and connection to power.

The machines have already been put to good use and have been used in more than 12 incidents in the past year.

In addition, three training courses have been provided for town centre workers to give them more confidence to use a defibrillator.

The drive behind the project has come from John Harrison, owner of BJ Models and DIY Centre, on Norfolk Street, and a BID board member.

He said: “Research by the British Heart Foundation shows that if someone has a heart attack out of hospital and has access to a defibrillator and CPR it can double their chance of survival.

“It just made sense to get defibs put around the town in different, easy to reach locations.”

The defibrillators are all located on external walls so are accessible 24/7, they are located at the following places;

Kenneth Bush Solicitors, New Conduit Street

Youngsters World, Norfolk Street

Ward Gethin Archer, Tuesday Market Place

Above the water fountain at the bus station

Saturday Market Place (by car park machine)

On the pontoon at South Quay