There will be delays on the A47 while police carry out enquiries after a body was discovered last week.

There will be temporary traffic lights in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout, from 8.30am until 4pm on Sunday.

They will be in place to ensure the safety of officers who will be carrying out investigations relating to the discovery of the body of a man last Monday (December 2), who is believed to have died from a head injury.

The A47 Pullover Road at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

This may cause a slight delay to people's journey.

Police are telling people to plan accordingly.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A man in his 60s was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in relation to the incident.

The suspect was arrested in Reading, also on suspicion of failing to stop and report the collision on the main road in Lynn.