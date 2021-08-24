Supply issues are blamed for a paving scheme in Lynn High Street remaining unfinished months after its original completion date.

Council workmen started to relay the pedestrianised street early in the summer outside Primark and Barclays bank.

But since June there has been a pause with an area of the paving condoned off and displaying a notice from West Norfolk Council apologising for it being unfinished.

The High Street in Lynn, where there have been delays to paving work caused by the incorrect quality of stone being delivered

The banner reads: "We're working hard to improve your high street. The quality of some of the stone is not acceptable."

"We are waiting for a new delivery. Sorry for the delay. Contractors will return soon to complete the works."

A spokesperson for the borough today said: "Some of the stone is on order from Portugal and because of haulage issues and supplies there is an issue getting the stone delivered.

"The stone that was delivered was not good enough quality and the patch had to be tarmacked and filled in for now until the scheme can be completed. There is a plan for furniture and lighting so it will be nice when it is finished."

With a lack of HGV drivers, haulage delays, the new stone on order the work is expected to be completed by mid-September, although no firm date has been given.

The council is confident the extra work will not incur any extra cost to the taxpayer as the sub-standard stone was the responsibility of the contractor.