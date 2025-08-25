Drivers are facing delays on a road where a new crossing is being built due to faulty temporary traffic lights.

Bus company Lynx has announced it is unable to serve the Low Road and Nursery Lane stop in South Wootton this afternoon.

A spokesperson said it had tried to speak to someone at Norfolk County Council about the incident, but due to it being a bank holiday, the authority has not been contactable.

Bus company Lynx is unable to serve the Low Road stop due to the fault. Picture: Google Maps

The fault has caused queues of slow-moving traffic at the site, and it is unknown when it might be fixed.

However, the works are meant to be complete on August 28, meaning the lights are soon to be removed anyway.

The county council has been approached for comment.