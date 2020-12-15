Drivers are being delayed coming out of Lynn this afternoon after two lorries were involved in an accident.

Police were called to the A47 at Tilney All Saints at 1.18pm after reports of an accident.

There was oil spillage on the road as a result of the accident, but the road has been cleared.

As a result of the incident, there have been delays on the A47 westbound between the A148, Saddlebow Roundabout, and Lynn Road.

The AA states there was an average speed of ten mph at 3.30pm.