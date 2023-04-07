Crashes reported on King's Lynn's Hardwick Road and London Road causing delays
Published: 15:26, 07 April 2023
| Updated: 15:27, 07 April 2023
There are delays on Lynn's roads this afternoon after reports of two crashes in the town.
Posts on Facebook suggest that a vehicle has crashed into an ambulance on London Road at the Hospital Walk junction.
The other accident is on Hardwick Road at the traffic light junction coming out of Campbells Meadow.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
The AA shows traffic building up around the Southgates area.