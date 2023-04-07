There are delays on Lynn's roads this afternoon after reports of two crashes in the town.

Posts on Facebook suggest that a vehicle has crashed into an ambulance on London Road at the Hospital Walk junction.

The other accident is on Hardwick Road at the traffic light junction coming out of Campbells Meadow.

One of the crashes has been reported on Lynn's London Road. Stock image

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

The AA shows traffic building up around the Southgates area.