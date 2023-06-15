A set of town roadworks will remain in place for longer than originally planned after work crews experienced “unexpected issues”.

Anglian Water has been carrying out work at Hardwick Road in Lynn for the past few weeks, with a partial lane closure in place due to a burst pipe close to the bridge.

This was due to be finished by June 9, but the traffic measures are still in place – and the water company is now unable to pinpoint a definitive end date.

Anglian Water is still carrying out repairs at Hardwick Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for any disruption on Hardwick Road in Lynn today.

“Unfortunately, we faced some unexpected issues during the works which means we have had to keep traffic measurements in place for a little longer.

"Work is still ongoing in the area as further excavations and additional health and safety assessments are now required to ensure that it’s safe for us to continue to work.

“We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we complete this work safely and get things back to normal again as quickly as possible.”

Drivers have reported lengthy wait-times while travelling in and out of the town since the work started in late May.