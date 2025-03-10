A deli which has been in the heart of Hunstanton for 11 years was “overwhelmed” when it won a Mayor’s Business Award.

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton was crowned winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the awards ceremony that took place at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday evening.

Owners of Norfolk Deli, Mark and Rosie Casey, who run the deli which offers local produce, hampers, cheese and more, described their award win as “really special”.

Mark and Rosie Casey (left) from the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton were crowned winners of the Independent Retailer of the Year. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

Rosie said: “We are surprised and a bit overwhelmed actually, we weren't expecting it. It’s lovely.

“Over the past 11 years, we’ve won a few awards and it's always really special.”

Mark added: “I think there is no such thing as winning an award and sitting back on your laurels.

Carl Langham from Complete Commercial Finance presented the award to the Independent Retailer of the Year

“There are a lot of businesses that sometimes win an award and think ‘That’s it’ and then ten years later say ‘We won an award back then’.

“You have to constantly evolve and change and to actually win another award means we are actually staying relevant and keeping in touch with what's important.”

The Norfolk Deli were up against GG’s Treasures, also in Hunstanton, as well as Downham’s Mabel Bakery.

The award was sponsored by Complete Commercial Finance.

Mayor's Business Awards 2025

Complete Commercial Finance

Rosie added: “It spurs us on to keep going as well, to keep motivated.”