Delight as King's Lynn Minster meets restoration fund target

Canon Christopher Ivory says prayers have been answered after the King's Lynn Minster fundraising target was reached

Church leaders say prayers have been answered after the fundraising target for repairs and renovations to King’s Lynn Minster was met.

Officials have announced they have received funding pledges, worth £120,000, from three organisations which mean they now have the £873,000 they need to complete the work.

But, despite tens of thousands of pounds being raised locally, fundraising efforts are set to continue, to help fund the current works and meet any additional costs that may arise.

Vicar, Canon Chris Ivory, said postponing some parts of the project had been considered in recent weeks before the pledges were received, because of a continuing shortfall in fundraising efforts.

Although he had been optimistic of securing a grant from one of the organisations, he admitted news that all three bids had been successful came as a "complete surprise", as they had not heard from one of the bodies since they submitted their application in the spring.

He said: “This is an answer to our prayers for which I am truly thankful, but I want to celebrate as much as anything that over £100,000 has come from local people, local businesses and fund raising events.

“That shows how much the Minster is valued in the community – it always was and remains the heart of King’s Lynn, and it is this local commitment that has encouraged the charities to support us so well.”

Following the completion of repairs, contractors are now preparing to start work on the instaillation of new facilities, including step-free access and toilets.

That phase is set to be completed next spring. The minster’s bells, which rang out as part of the Armistice Day celebrations on Sunday evening, will now be silenced until the work is completed and will ring again when it is. A celebration event is also being planned for next summer.

The minster estimates that, when the work is completed, around a third of the necessary funding will have been generated locally.

Around 25 per cent will come from the Heritage Lottery Fund, with another quarter drawn from other grant providing bodies.

The other 15 per cent is from a government scheme which covers the cost of VAT on eligible building work for listed places of worship, such as the minster.