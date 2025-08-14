Students and staff at a Lynn Sixth Form have celebrated a “superb” set of A-Level results - with 70% of all grades at A*-C.

Officials at the King Edward VII (KES) Academy Sixth Form have said that after years of dedication to their studies, students have achieved their “very best” and have the skills and knowledge they need to reach their full potential.

Each year, an exceptional student from KES is selected for the prestigious Gold Medal Award received from the King at an in-person awards ceremony - with Charlotte Clark this year’s winner.

Students from KES have been celebrating their well-earned results

A KES spokesperson said Charlotte has excelled during her time at KES, “demonstrating exceptional dedication to her studies and a strong commitment to supporting others”.

As a ‘reader leader’, she has played a vital role in mentoring Key Stage 3 pupils, while also offering valuable support to her peers.

The spokesperson added: “Her academic ability and work ethic are truly outstanding, culminating in A-Level results of A*, A*, A, and B.

Charlotte Clark has been selected for the prestigious Gold Medal Award

“Charlotte’s contributions and achievements make her a truly deserving recipient of the award from His Majesty.”

Her passion for English has been a driving force behind her success, and she will continue to pursue this at Durham University, where she has earned a place to study English Literature.

“Upon opening my results, I felt intensely relieved and proud of myself for the work I put in throughout the past two years,” Charlotte said.

“My time at KES Sixth Form was wonderful, allowing me to study my favourite subjects and also learn who I am as a person.

“I would like to give a massive thank you to my English teachers, Miss Clarke and Miss Lewis - without them, I would not be pursuing English at university next year.

“I am proud of myself and all the staff at KES sixth form for helping me excel and win the Royal Gold Medal Award.”

Head student Yousif Fakhri also achieved an exceptional set of results - A*A*A - and has achieved his ambition of studying medicine at UEA.

Amelia Gooding, triple Distinction* in Sport and Physical Activity, will be studying Sport Science at Loughborough University.

She said: “I felt over the moon when I opened my results. My time at KES has been amazing, and the support I have received throughout the years has been just as amazing.

“I plan to continue my studies at Loughborough University, where I will be doing BSC Sports Science, Coaching, and Physical Education.

“I am so excited to see what the future holds for me, and I can't thank KES enough for the role they have played in helping me receive a place at my dream university.”

Other notable A-Level successes include:

• Tajus Mockevicius, who achieved AAB and will now pursue an Engineering apprenticeship.

• Prema Poudyal achieved two As and a B and will be studying Computer Science at Durham University with a scholarship.

• Isabel Son Crisan, who also received two As and a B, will be studying Law at Durham University.

• Precious Mintah-Baah, who got an A, one B, and a C, will be studying Pharmacy at Brighton.

The Sixth Form is “delighted” to have achieved another year of Level 3 success.

This includes a 100% pass rate in the Sport and Physical Activity and Health and Social Care courses, with those taking the extended diploma (equivalent to three A-Levels) achieving an average grade of Distinction*.

Key Level 3 student successes include:

• Oliva Jackson, who achieved a triple Distinction* in Sport and Physical Activity and a C in Criminology.

• James Dunn received a triple Distinction* in Sport and Physical Activity. James has also signed a professional football contract.

• Hollie Huntingdon opened her results to a double Distinction* in Health and Social Care and a B in Psychology. She will be going on to study Psychology at UEA.

Darren Hollingsworth, the KES principal, said: “This year’s results represent the strongest outcomes KES has achieved in many years, and we couldn’t be prouder.

“These results are a testament to the resilience, ambition, and dedication of our students, as well as the unwavering support of our staff and families. It is incredibly rewarding to see their hard work and determination reflected in these excellent results.

“Whether they are moving on to university, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish each and every one of them success and happiness in the exciting journeys ahead. We congratulate all our Year 13 students and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the future.”

These results mean that this is the seventh successive year that 100% of students achieved a place at university, an apprenticeship, or full-time employment.

Alistair White, head of the Sixth Form, said: “We are extremely proud of our Year 13 students. We all become incredibly invested in every student’s future, and we understand firsthand how hard they have worked to get where they are today.

“I am delighted for our Royal Gold Medal winner, who has achieved some truly outstanding results and fulfilled her ambition of studying English at Durham.

“I am equally pleased that we have once again supported each one of our students in achieving their next step. We wish them all the very best for the future - we can’t wait to see what it holds for them.”

