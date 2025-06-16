The delivery suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has moved back to its original space after essential safety works were completed.

The central delivery suite (CDS) was moved to the Wolferton ward last July to allow for maintenance works to take place on the maternity unit.

The unit has also been completely refurbished and redecorated.

The suite has been completely redecorated. Pictures: QEH

The suite has returned to the first floor of the hospital. Two other affected suites within the maternity unit have also moved back to their original locations.

The safety works taking place were part of the trust’s programme to improve safety in areas with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) around the hospital. They have put more steel and timber props in place to support the building’s first floor.

The team at the QEH welcomed their first baby in the new suite this morning.

The newly refurbished Central Delivery Suite

Esther Dorken, head of midwifery and nursing at the QEH, said: “We are pleased to be relocating our CDS back to its original space following these essential works to help keep our families and staff safe.

“We understand that women, birthing people and their families may have some anxiety about how to get to the CDS following this move and we are doing all we can to make this journey as easy as possible.

“If you have any concerns on how to find us, please do get in touch with our maternity team - the safety of our patients is always our top priority.”

Reporting by Emily Jordan