Demand for climate action at annual King's Lynn Earth Day

Politicians, at all levels, must act now or risk a climate change catastrophe.

That is the warning from campaigners in Lynn as the demands for action reached West Norfolk this week, following several days of demonstrations in London.

The town's fourth annual Earth Day on Saturday, included calls to support a variety of initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of climate change, as well as urging political leaders to act on the subject.

Daphne Sampson, of the Kings Lynn Klimate Concern group, which organised the event, said that while events in previous years had focused on other environmental themes, such as plastic pollution, there was now real momentum behind the climate cause.

Earth Day organised by King's Lynn Klimate Concern at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn...With the Smoothie Bike are LtoR, Daphne Sampson (Event Organiser), Paris Knights (13), India Knights (15). (8905566)

She said: "Ever since the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report and what's happened in London, people realise it's an extremely urgent issue and we can't just be talking about plastic pollution, important though that is."

The group has already called on West Norfolk Council leaders to establish a climate change liaison group in order to spearhead local action.

And they will also hold a meeting later this week to discuss ways in which to place the issue at the heart of the agenda of future development.

Activists from West Norfolk are thought to have taken part in the Extinction Rebellion protests in London, in which hundreds were arrested.

Earth Day organised by King's Lynn Klimate Concern at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn...Judging the Poster competition is Nicola Marray-Woods (Posters by Highgate School KL). (8905539)

Earth Day organised by King's Lynn Klimate Concern at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn...Carla Fox with her son Theodore Fox (1) with the Information and Education Stand for Cannabis and Hemp.. (8905567)

And Palluvi Devulapalli, of the West Norfolk Green Party, said change was coming.

She said: "People are demanding it and the people who hold the reins of power at the moment had better listen. It’s unstoppable now.”

On what forecasters predicted was likely to be one of the warmest Easter weekends on record, the cooler surroundings of St Nicholas Chapel were the main venue for the event, which featured a wide range of displays and activities on the event’s main themes of climate change and disappearing species. There was also a display in Broad Street.

Visitors were encouraged to urge their MP to attend a forthcoming speech by youth climate activist Greta Thunberg in Westminster and sign both printed and online petitions supporting potential ways to address the issue.

King’s Lynn Klimate Concern is holding a meeting at the Friends Meeting House in Bridge Street this Thursday, April 25, at 5pm, to discuss their response to West Norfolk Council’s local plan for development in the period up to 2036.

Earth Day organised by King's Lynn Klimate Concern at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn...The Fenland Fiddlers enteraining the visitors. (8905677)

Earth Day organised by King's Lynn Klimate Concern at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn...Making Bug Houses are from LtoR, Lisa Moreland, Isaac Moreland (7), Susie Melton. (8905505)

They are likely to discuss ways of securing meaningful commitments towards tackling climate change locally, potentially including measurable targets for reducing carbon emissions.

And they believe much more can be done to promote sustainable living, particularly by encouraging walking and cycling for short journeys.