Dementia café in King's Lynn given birthday boost by lodge

A drop-in café supporting people with dementia and their carers has been given an early first birthday present.

The centre, which celebrates its first birthday at the beginning of May, has been given a £200 donation by Geoffrey Dicker Freemasons Lodge.

The cheque was presented to Penny Mansfield, who leads the sessions, by Lodge member, John Woodford.

Cheque presentation to Gaywood Dementia Cafe by the Geoffrey Dicker Freemasons Lodge. Picture: Colin James.

The drop-in centre is open every Wednesday from 2.30pm at Gaywood Church Rooms on Gayton Road.

It provides a friendly and supportive community space where people with dementia, their families and carers can enjoy fellowship together in a safe environment.

Around 14 people meet together and enjoy tea, home-made cake and conversation.

“The focus of the café is to encourage an atmosphere of normality which benefits both the person with dementia and their partner, whether this is a spouse or a son or a daughter,” said Penny.

An activity is arranged for the first Wednesday of the month, but generally reminiscence conversations arise naturally from the range of material on display, such as Second World War cookery books.

The centre has been supported with a start-up grant from LILY and a number of other groups, including King’s Lynn Rotary Club.

For more information, call Penny on 07796 123680.