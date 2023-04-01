A dementia care appeal has been boosted to bring even more help to patients in hospital.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn has announced that its charity’s dementia care appeal, to improve the experience of patients living with dementia, has achieved its £40,000 target.

Touch screen devices, technology that reduces confusion and mood-boosting activity packs purchased through donations to the charity appeal, are already making a significant difference to the 1,400 patients cared for with this progressive condition, by making their stays in hospital more comfortable and dignified.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital dementia care appeal aims to further help patients. Left to right: Rachel Burridge and Katie Horney

With these positive results and the overwhelming response from supporters, the QEH charity is doubling its efforts by moving on to a second phase of the appeal.

The aim is to now raise a further £40,000, this time with a focus on providing specialist therapies, including exercise and creative activities across the Trust.

Exercise therapy is proven to help patients regain balance and improve both physical and mental health while art therapies engage attention, provide pleasure and may improve symptoms such as anxiety.

Helen Blanchard, interim chief nurse, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported our dementia care appeal so far – your support really has made a difference. The impact this equipment has made to patients with dementia in our care is significant and we are thrilled to hear the appeal has been extended so we can continue to make a difference to more patients. We’re excited to explore the benefits of physical therapies for our dementia patients.”

So far, the appeal has funded three new and four upgrades of Reminiscence Interactive Therapy and Activities (RITA) devices.