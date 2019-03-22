Dementia Roadshow rolling in to Tuesday Market Place

An opportunity will roll into Lynn next month for people to put their dementia questions to the experts.

With more than 2,600 people living with the condition across the borough and too many facing it alone without adequate support, Alzheimer’s Society is inviting people to visit their Community Roadshow to find out more.

Come and meet a team of experts who will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

The roadshow will park up at Tuesday Market Place, on Friday, April, 12, 10am-4pm.

It is open to those living with dementia, anyone worried about a friend or relative’s memory or who just have questions about the condition. No appointment is needed.

Debbie Foster, Alzheimer’s Society area manager, said: “Our Dementia Community Roadshow offers an opportunity for those people to get the information and support they need.

“We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”