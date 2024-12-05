These are the planning applications submitted to our councils this week…

WEST NORFOLK

Bagthorpe With Barmer: 24/02027/LB, listed building application for: various internal and external works;

24/02035/LB, 3 - 4 Church Row, Main Road, replacing 8 x windows on rear of property due to damage, adding an extractor fan in Kitchen & ground floor bathroom and digging a drain around the exterior of the property to help remove rainwater from building and avoiding water damage to building. Repointing shared chimney using lime mortar and repair flashings and re-flaunch top.

Bircham: 24/02103/F, Upgate, Lynn Road, householder: Various topical demolitions. Internal and external alterations to the dwelling. Construction of a new detached double garage.

Brancaster: 24/02040/F, Barnagh, Town Lane, replacement dwelling and garage.

Burnham Market: 24/01600/NMA_1, Tanglewood, 5 Herrings Lane, non-material amendment to application 24/01600/F: Single storey rear extension.

Burnham Overy: 22/00303/NMA_1, Fishers, East Harbour Way, non-material amendment to application 22/00303/F: Single-storey extension to north to match building line of adjoining west wing, roof to become larger balcony. Extend flat roof area of first floor and minor internal alterations and external staircase.

Castle Rising: 24/00825/NMA_1, Flintstones, Lynn Road, non-material amendment to planning permission 24/00825/F: variation of condition 1, 5, 6 _ 7 of planning permission 24/00185/F: Demolition of existing house and construction of 2 pairs of semi-detached cottages.

Clenchwarton: 24/02034/RM, 204 Main Road, reserved matters application for five dwellings.

Denver: 24/02077/LB, Denver Hall, 22 Ely Road, Phase 1: Internal removal and strip out.

East Winch: 24/02096/F, 2 Home Farm Cottages, Gayton Road, retrospective change of use of land from paddock to garden land and construction of dog kennel building.

Feltwell: 24/02092/F, Argiva Transmittor Station, Old Brandon Road, Installation of an Omni antenna on the top of the existing telecommunications tower, a GPS module and 3G antenna finial attached to a new gantry pole in conjunction with the Omni antenna, an equipment cabinet with a volume of less than 2.5m on a new concrete base, an electric meter supply cabinet at ground level for ease of access for meter readings and ancillary apparatus such as cables and ducting connecting the Omni antenna to the equipment cabinet.

Flitcham with Appleton Hillington: 24/01989/F, Former Valley Filling Station, Lynn Road, Proposed office development.

Grimston: 24/02099/CU, Barn N of Vong Farm Vong Lane, Pott Row, change of use of paddock land to garden land to be associated with Planning Approval ref. 21/02378/F (Demolition of existing agricultural barn (which has Class Q Approval to two dwellings (ref 20/00191/PACU3) and replace with new residential dwellings (2 No.) ).

Harpley, Shouldham, Stoke Ferry, Lynn, Great Massingham, Houghton, Heacham, Flitcham with Appleton, Runcton Holme, Castle Acre, West Walton: 24/02098/BT, various locations, King's Lynn & West Norfolk, Removal of 11 public payphones. 7 of these are listed, where the removal of the telephony followed by locking of the kiosk is proposed.

Heacham: 24/02082/F, 50A North Beach, Proposed Replacement Dwelling - (BNG de minimis exemption).

Holme next the Sea: 24/02095/LDP, Land S of 60 And SE of 71, Beach Road, lawful development certificate; Siting of a hen/coop and run.

Hunstanton: 24/02087/F, 22 High Street, extension and alterations to commercial unit and flat.

24/02091/F, 42 Westgate, retrospective: Change of use of ground floor from C3 Dwelling house into E(b) for the sale of food and drinks for consumption mostly on the premises, subdivision of upper floors to create one 1 bedroomed maisonette with general alterations and renovation of dilapidated building.

Lynn: 24/01915/A, Land SE of 60 Queen Mary Road N of Railway Line And S of Parkway, Gaywood, retrospective advertisement 1 - freestanding vee board - The proposal is to erect a housing development marketing board which will be 4.1m tall and 2.0m wide. This is Lovell branding sign ref. LOV S 002a panel size H 3470mm x W1900mm. This is a V shaped sign board comprising 2 panels. This will be located in the grass verge which forms part of the approved development. Advertisement 2 - Dwelling Mounted - development name formed using aluminium lettering mounted to Plot 1 (Show Home).

24/02108/LDP, Foreman & Son Plumbing And Heating, Austin Fields, Austin Fields Industrial Estate, lawful development certificate-Propose to change the use of the premises from a plumbing business to a dog grooming business.

Methwold: 24/01953/F, 29 High Street, application for a new vehicular access point, to include: Dropped kerb; Removal and amendment to section of boundary wall: Installation of 2.5m gate; and regrading of existing driveway.

Shouldham Thorpe: 24/02089/CU, The Jolly Brewers, Lynn Road, change of use from semi-commercial/community property to a single domestic dwelling. There are no material works intended at the site.

Snettisham: 24/02078/F, Koinonia, 1 Goose Green Road, householder: Single-storey rear extension;

24/02094/F, 28 Strickland Avenue, householder: Demolition of utility room and construction of single-storey rear extension and refurbishment.

South Creake: 24/02039/CU, Barley Croft, 4 Cranmer Cottages, The Common, proposed material change of use from holiday let to dwelling.

Stoke Ferry: 24/02070/F, Village Hall, Lynn Road, replacement of roof and installation of 18no solar panels.

Stow Bardolph: 24/02100/F, McLatchie Farm, 195 The Drove, Barroway Drove, variation of condition 2 attached to planning permission 22/00468/F: Replacement Dwelling.

Terrington St Clement: 24/01994/RM, Threeways, 77 Wanton Lane, reserved matters application for: All matters including, access, scale, appearance, landscaping and layout: Proposed New Dwelling.

Thornham: 24/02075/F, The Castle, High Street, householder application: Existing roof raised with dormers to create second floor. Side extension with open car port underneath.

Walpole Cross Keys: 24/02101/LDP, Fern House, Market Lane, lawful development certificate: To sell from existing hay store building to local customers.

NORTH NORFOLK

Thursford: PF/24/1741, Church View Cottage Church Lane, erection of two-storey replacement dwelling with solar panels following demolition of existing bungalow; detached.