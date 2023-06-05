Demolition is set to get under way today on a landmark building at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital – signalling the start of work to allow for a new state-of-the-art hospital to be built.

The Inspire Centre, which like much of the existing QEH is constructed from reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), will be knocked down to make way for a new multi-storey car park – which officials say is a key enabling project in plans for a new hospital.

It comes after Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced on May 25 that the current crumbling QEH – along with four other RAAC-impacted hosptials across the country – has been prioritised and added to its New Hospital Programme.

The Inspire Centre has been a landmark at the entrance to the QEH site for many years, taking on many different uses.

It was originally home to the hospital trust’s social club – where many wedding receptions were hosted – as well as housing the Montessori nursery.

Most recently, it was used by thousands of staff and residents in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Demolition is set to get under way today at the Inspire Centre at King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Work to demolish the building will begin today and is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

This site will be used for the new car park, which is a key “enabler” for the trust’s new hospital which will be constructed on the site of the existing main car park.

Offiicials are advising local residents to be aware that during demolition, it is expected that there will be some noise and dust.

“Measures have been put in place by the contractor undertaking the work to keep this to a minimum, however some dust is inevitable and QEH apologises for any nuisance this may cause,” a spokesperson said.

King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s multi-storey car park plans

“All car parking spaces adjacent to the building and the road next to it will be remain safely open for use while the work is under way.”

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities at the QEH said the demolition was the “exciting start” of the journey to a “much-needed” new hospital.

“The Inspire Centre has played a very important role in QEH life for many years,” he said.

“However, the building is affected by RAAC and has a limited life span.

“This demolition will make way for our multi-storey car park for which we received planning permission in April and will allow us to fulfil our business case to build our new hospital on the existing main car park.

“This work is the start of our journey to ensuring we are investment ready to deliver a new hospital now that we have been added to the Government’s New Hospital Programme.”

The new car park will be built in two phases, the first of which will provide 500 parking spaces and the second, to be built alongside a new hospital, will provide a further 879 spaces. Together these will replace the existing car park at the hospital.

Work is expected to commence on the new car park this year.

Residents can keep up-to-date with the development of a new QEH at https://newqeh.org.uk/

The hospital is also appealing for anyone with memories of the Inspire Centre – perhaps who attended a big celebration there – to share their memories and pictures with Team QEH to help curate a database of historic objects and pieces as the journey towards a new QEH begins.

You can send your memories and pictures to communicationsQEH@qehkl.nhs.uk.