Parts of a Lynn estate which has been the subject of a multi-million pound re-development project are set to be demolished under new plans announced today.

Freebridge Community Housing says it plans to begin work on the final stage of the regeneration of Hillington Square next year, subject to planning approval.

But, while earlier phases have seen the original buildings refurbished, the social housing operator says rising costs helped to bring about a rethink.

Eldridge Court in Lynn's Hillington Square (24011956)

Chief executive Tony Hall said today: “We were due to start on the final phases of the project earlier this year, but because of our desire to complete the outstanding work to the same high standard as the initial phases and the increasing costs of refurbishing the existing buildings we decided, with the board’s approval, to pause the project.

"This has also allowed us to fully investigate the options available including the opportunity to offer a better mix and variety of housing on the estate which we feel would be of additional benefit to the local community.”

The new plan, which will require planning permission, will see the blocks which have so far not had any work done on them knocked down and rebuilt.

Freebridge says it plans to consult residents on its proposals next summer with a view to starting work later in 2020.

Mr Hall said: “We appreciate the patience people have shown with the progress of this project and hope that the phases we have completed so far show our desire to make the Square a great place to live.

“I’m looking forward to seeing work beginning again next year and am excited about the fact that as we head towards the finish line, we’re doing so with the very same commitment to providing good quality homes for the people of West Norfolk that we had at the start.”

Work on what was initially expected to be a £30 million plan, drawn up with designers Wayne and Gerardine Hemingway, to regenerate the estate began in 2014.

Four phases have so far been completed, with the blocks being renamed Millfleet Court, Valentine Place, Colby Court and Eldridge Court respectively.

Earlier this year, Freebridge began a tendering process for the final phase.