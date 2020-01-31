Demolition plan revealed for fire-ravaged King's Lynn charity shop

Work to demolish a former Lynn charity shop which was gutted by fire could begin next month.

Developers are seeking a direction from West Norfolk Council about whether they need permission before they begin work to knock down the former Sue Ryder premises in the High Street.

But a notice displayed at the site in recent days says it is hoped that demolition could take place in late March.

The scene at the Sue Ryder shop in Lynn's High Street this evening after the fire earlier today (28090182)

And documents submitted as part of the application to the borough council have indicated that the work could take up to two months to complete.

The papers said: "The building has been fire damaged and, as part of the building is still standing, it poses a health and safety risk."

The building was largely destroyed in a major blaze in October 2018 which dozens of firefighters spent several hours tackling.

Forensic investigations into the cause of the blaze proved inconclusive and Sue Ryder subsequently opened a new shop in Norfolk Street, Lynn, last October.

The notice at the High Street site said Panther Securities PLC, a property investment company based in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, has made the application to the borough council, which was validated by the authority last Wednesday.

It said they were seeking “determination as to whether the prior approval of the Local Planning Authority is required for the method of demolition and any proposed restoration of the site.”

The site notice said the applicant hoped to carry out the demolition on March 30.

However, planning documents published by the borough council said it was expected the work would be completed by late May.

And there has been no indication so far of what any future proposed use of the site might look like.

A decision on the current application is expected by the end of this month.

