A town dentist has met all regulations following an inspection from the health watchdog.

Just Smile, run by Andrew Egan at Sandpiper House on Leete Way, Lynn, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) earlier this month.

The practice, which provides private dental care and treatment for adults and children, met regulations for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Just Smile met all regulations following a CQC inspection. Picture: Google Maps

“Infection control procedures in place were effective. The practice had effective systems to identify and manage risks,” a report from the CQC said.

“Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation and there was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.

“Patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance. Patients were treated with dignity and respect and at the time of our inspection, could access care, support and treatment when required.”

Just Smile currently has four members of staff - a dentist, a dental nurse, a dental therapist and a receptionist.

The report added: “Two weeks before our on-site inspection, we asked the practice to encourage patients to share their views of the service with us.

“Patient feedback provided a positive view of the dental team and care provided by the practice. Patients commented on the kind, helpful and caring staff.

“Patients felt able to book appointments within an acceptable timescale for their needs and said they had enough time during their appointment without feeling rushed.

“Patients told us they were given clear information to help them make an informed choice about their treatment and any associated costs. They were involved in decisions about their care.”