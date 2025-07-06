A dentist practice manager is getting his teeth into a fundraising challenge and will be stopping off in West Norfolk along the way.

Chris Cummings hopes to raise money for the Motor Neuron Disease Association, after his colleague Simon Wellen was diagnosed with the disease 18 months ago.

He will be taking on an enormous bike ride, covering all the dental branches at the company he works for - MyDentist.

Chris Cummings is raising money for the charity by cycling to the 14 different dental practices

The total journey is 206 miles and Chris will visit all 14 MyDenist practices across the area in one day, including the site in King’s Lynn.

Chris is the manager of MyDentist in Peterborough.

He said: “I do a lot of cycling, but this will be a huge challenge as I’ve never cycled this far in one day.

“The roads are largely flat and exposed, which will make the cycle even harder. They are long and straight, which makes it a mental challenge as much as a physical one.”

His journey will start on July 16, with a second fundraising event already planned on October 15, where the team will walk the London Bridges Walk.

Pete Collins, the senior corporate partnerships development executive for the MND Association, said: “All fundraising efforts make a huge difference in fighting MND.

“We are so grateful to Chris and the whole team at MyDentist for joining the fight against motor neuron disease with this incredible challenge, and as well as raising vital funds, this will help raise awareness of this devastating disease.

“We wish Chris the very best of luck, the MND community is right behind him!”

A JustGiving page has been set up for any donations towards Chris’ fundraiser.

Motor neuron disease is a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK, and the charity helps people living with MND by funding research and supporting their families.