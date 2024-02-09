An NHS dentist, a music venue, or a restaurant? These are just some of the ideas Lynn residents have to replace the premises of a former nightclub.

Last week, Bar & Beyond shut its doors after the company which owns it went into administration.

The club on Norfolk Street shared an announcement on Facebook saying that said it would be among 17 sites owned by companies within the Rekom Group that would be closing with immediate effect.

Residents have their say on what they think Bar & Beyond should turn into

The weekend hotspot venue first opened in March 2017 after a £450,000 investment with ten booths, three bars, and an outside terraced area – replacing the former Chicago's site.

The Rekom Group – which operates nightclubs, bars, and pubs across the country – said in the statement: “The companies have faced challenging trading conditions due to the cost-of-living crisis, resulting in increasing cash flow pressure and a decline in trading performance.”

We asked our readers what they think should happen to the building, and they came up with a range of ideas.

Bar & Beyond in King’s Lynn

Many are against the idea of changing the purpose of the venue.

Readers Melanie Green, Robert Bradbeer, and Mikey Steward are among others who called for it to stay as an entertainment venue.

Mikey said: “Not much nightlife for the younger generation now this has shut – t has to stay as an entertainment venue.

“Maybe something for the older ones in the afternoon and younger ones at night would be good.”

Melanie Green wants a rock bar, suggesting “somewhere that plays solely rock music where you can just sit and have a drink and enjoy the music”, while Mike Todd said: “Norfolk Street is the town's late-night destination so the site is best suited for another entertainment venue.”

However, there were other suggestions, with Emily Blake suggesting that it could be turned into a Cosmo restaurant.

Alex Brammer said it should be turned into either an NHS dentist or an NHS health walk-in checkup centre.

Sean Mallett agreed and said: “Yes we need a walk-in doctor and dentist centre. That is what we need in this town everywhere else in the country has one.”

Catherine Garnham suggested transforming it into a drag venue as “it will be great fun.”

The vast majority, however, made their view clear – they think the Bar & Beyond premises should stay as some sort of entertainment venue.