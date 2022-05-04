Lynn morris dancers were early birds on Sunday when they celebrated May Day and greeted the dawn.

Members of the King's Morris assembled about 5.30am at Knights Hill roundabout, to blow the traditional Lynn cow-horns and 'get the sun out of his bed' during the bank holiday weekend.

For the first time there was not a full set of morris dances due to a lack of numbers.

The King's Morris greeting of the dawn at Knights Hill roundabout. MLNF-22AF04535

Arthur Phillips, bagman, explained: "Kings Morris just about managed to do three dances for the sun, with the help of two ex-dancers.

"It’s a shame we weren’t able to present the garland to the town and dance around the town at mid-day like we usually do.

"I’m sure everybody noticed that we didn’t get to do this last year and it’s the reason the whole summer was grey!"

In the Morris tradition, members 'Dance the Dawn' to make sure the sun comes up and thus continue to have good crops in the fields.

Kings Morris are desperate for more members and "are open to all ages, genders, races, creeds, colours, etc," he added.

To join the Kings Morris people can email bagman@kingsmorris.co.uk or send a message on Facebook.

They practice every Monday between 8 and 10pm at Ferry Lane Social Club, off King Street, Lynn.

