Authorities have condemned the man who injured four people at Fawkes in the Walks by setting off a firework after he avoided jail.

Aidas Berzinskas, 24, of Fairstead, was handed a suspended sentence at Norwich Crown Court last week following the shocking event in Lynn in November.

Four people suffered hand and neck injuries when he set off the firework from an address outside the park.

Aidas Berzinskas was ‘deplorable’ when he injured four people at Fawkes in the Walks

Superintendent Sonia Humphreys from Norfolk Police said: “This incident serves to highlight the danger of fireworks if they are used inappropriately or in an anti-social way.

“Thankfully on this occasion the victims were not seriously injured and we are grateful for the support they, and the wider public, gave to the investigation.

“We are pleased to see that the victims have been acknowledged in the sentence handed out by the court.

“Organised displays such as this are still the safest way to enjoy fireworks and we are committed to still providing support to the borough council at similar events.”

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader and cabinet member for business at West Norfolk Council, said: “It is disappointing that the reprehensible action of one individual from outside of our Fawkes in the Walks display caused injury and distress to a small number of attendees.

“Fortunately the impact was limited due to our rigorous event planning and the quick actions of our safety-trained staff and partner agencies, who attended the injured straight after this deplorable behaviour. I would like to thank all involved for their efforts on that night.

“I would also like to thank Norfolk Police for diligently tracking down the individual concerned and bringing him to justice. I hope this serves as a deterrent to anyone else considering, quite frankly, idiotic behaviour in the future.

“The residents of West Norfolk can rest assured that this senseless action will not deter the council from continuing to provide wonderful free and safe events like Fawkes on the Walks.”

Berzinskas had previously admitted setting the firework off, and also pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of criminal damage.

On Friday, he was handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £1,000 in compensation to each of his victims. This is to be paid at £400 per month - £100 per victim.

The basis of Berzinskas’ pleas was that his offences were committed in a “reckless” manner rather than deliberately. This was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and Norfolk Police.

He moved to the UK in 2017. He committed no offences until 2021, but since then has been sentenced for the likes of drug possession, drug-driving and possession of a knife in a public place.