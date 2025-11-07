Councillors have had their say on the causes of deprivation in West Norfolk and what can be done to improve people’s lives.

The 2025 English Indices of Deprivation, which measure relative levels of deprivation in 33,755 small areas or neighbourhoods across the country, were released last week in an update to the 2019 index.

A number of our neighbourhoods were named among the top 10% most deprived in England, with parts of North Lynn more deprived than 93% of areas.

An aerial view of Lynn

At the other end of the scale, South Wootton is in the most well-off 6% areas nationally.

The rankings are based on seven factors - income, employment, education, health, crime, living environment, and barriers to housing and services.

For this special report, we contacted councillors for all the wards mentioned in this original story and asked about the reasons behind deprivation levels and what their ideas for improvement are…

Skyline views of Lynn

David Sayers: Gaywood North Bank ward

“Ours is a large ward by population that shows varied deprivation outcomes - unlike some neighbouring areas that fall within the most deprived 10% nationally, Gaywood North Bank presents a more varied picture, and that's important to understand.

“Behind these statistics are real families from all walks of life. The unemployment rate is only around 2.5%, which shows that most residents are working.

Cllr David Sayers, who represents the Gaywood North Bank ward

“We need to prioritise equity over equality - ensuring people get the support they actually need, not just the same service for everyone.

“The fact that Gaywood North Bank shows variation proves that circumstances can improve with the right support and investment - and our residents deserve nothing less.”

Richard Coates: The Woottons ward

Cllr Richard Coates, who represents The Woottons ward

“There’s no denying that The Woottons is generally considered to be a desirable place to live. A house in The Woottons would sell for several thousand pounds more than the same house somewhere else.

“When I asked at the new housing estates in South Wootton where the new buyers were coming from, I was told it was mostly from other areas of Lynn and West Norfolk and that the buyers wanted to move into The Woottons because of the facilities here.

“It’s considered so desirable that some estate agents will even describe houses for sale as being in The Woottons area, even when they are not actually in The Woottons but just near The Woottons!”

Ben Jones: North Lynn ward

Ben Jones, councillor for North Lynn

“North Lynn has been an area of deprivation, but it's also been an area of strong community.

“In the last couple of years there has been a strong focus on North Lynn with the police's ‘clear, hold and build’ which has now become the Rise project. I think North Lynn has turned a corner and with multiple agencies working collaboratively we have seen a change in attitude.

“I had knocked on several doors for the Rise survey to find out what residents thought of the area and some of the words used were ‘community’ and ‘lovely ’ - and these came out the highest.

“I am aware of the life expectancy difference between North Lynn and the Woottons, but I have also been working with Alive to get more kids going to The Beacon to tackle this.”

Deborah Heneghan: St Margarets with St Nicholas ward

Cllr Deborah Heneghan represents the St Margarets with St Nicholas ward

“The squeeze in living standards has hit everyone, and more deprived areas feel this most.

“The new Pride in Place scheme will see an additional £20m invested in our area. This is targeted at communities 'in need', with the aim of building strong, resilient, prosperous and inclusive communities.

“However, change takes time. But I am confident that our communities will see better days and the Labour group will be working with our council to try to improve the lives of people living in Lynn.”

Jo Rust: Borough council cabinet member for people and communities

Cllr Jo Rust, borough council cabinet member for people and communities

“The borough council recognises the impact that deprivation has on the lives of our residents. One of our council’s four key priorities for West Norfolk is to support and strengthen our communities.

“Earlier this year we launched our Marmot programme, to identify the key challenges in reducing health inequalities across the borough. Nearly 300 people have signed up to our stakeholder group, which demonstrates the determination across our area to improve the lives of our residents.

“The borough council currently supports deprived residents in West Norfolk via the DWP Household Support Fund. Access to this fund is through professional referral to ensure that residents are getting specific support for the most challenging aspects of their needs, alongside financial support for necessities such as food and fuel.

“We also provide cost of living support through our website, giving residents access to help and support for issues such as bills and money worries, mental health and wellbeing, increasing awareness of the Lily website and Housing Support.

“We also deliver community support events such as Beat Your Bills and Food For Thought.”

Samantha Sandell: Burnham Market and Docking

Cllr Samantha Sandell

“The statistics from the article do not surprise me for the Burnham Area. I have lived and worked here all my life, so I understand the struggles that some families face living in a coastal rural area.

“I feel that many jobs in this part of the country are seasonal, which can create instability in people’s finances. This should be a wake-up call to improve year – round employment opportunities.

“Another factor could be that the transport links in this area of Norfolk are seen as unreliable, and do not provide people with the stability needed to get to and from work. Young people may not be able to afford to drive or own a car so being reliant on public transport can be difficult.

“The key one for me is the lack of affordable housing, hardly any young people can afford to live round here.

“Deprivation doesn’t disappear just because a place looks nice.”

Andrew Jamieson, county council deputy leader:

Cllr Andrew Jamieson, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council

“West Norfolk is bursting with potential that could easily be unlocked by the right funding and investment.

“As a rural and coastal area, residents can face barriers to accessing services, employment, education, and healthcare. For example, the more dispersed population adds cost to things like home to school transport.

“Unfortunately, the additional pressure that this puts on services is not recognised nationally. Government spend per-capita is significantly higher in larger metropolitan areas of the country which puts West Norfolk residents at a disadvantage.

“We will continue to press the Government for the funding that West Norfolk deserves.

“Despite these challenges, Norfolk County Council continues to take proactive steps to support residents in the west. Our household support fund provides direct financial assistance to those struggling with the cost of living.

“This includes food and energy vouchers, support for school uniforms, and targeted help for older residents and families in crisis.”

Rob Colwell: Gaywood North Bank ward

Gaywood North Bank councillor Rob Colwell

“Certain areas of Fairstead and Gaywood have pockets of serious urban deprivation.

“Independent analysis from policy think tanks, charities and research institutions all widely concluded that Conservative Government cuts and reforms to benefits since 2010 have directly contributed to increased poverty and deprivation.

“The Conservative austerity program has impacted the most vulnerable people disproportionately. I am shocked that the Labour Government has not reversed many of the decisions made under the previous government, for example the two-child benefit cap from 2017, a policy the Liberal Democrats have been fighting against at both national and local council level, having put forward a motion to Norfolk County Council myself.”

Alexandra Kemp: South and West Lynn ward

Cllr Alex Kemp, who represents South and West Lynn

“Raising aspiration is important in tackling deprivation. We set up a parent-teacher group at the local primary school to support families with the cost of school trips.

“South Lynn has substantially higher rates of emergency admissions to hospital than the national average. This is why South Lynn needs doctors in the new Health Hub on Nar Ouse Way. GPs must be located in every deprived community.

“Poorer housing is a determinant of health. Continuous improvement of the housing stock in South Lynn, and bringing void homes back into use as soon as possible, needs much more investment from social housing landlords.”

Angela Glynn: mayor of Fakenham

Fakenham mayor Cllr Angela Glynn

“It comes as no surprise that parts of North and West Norfolk are economically disadvantaged by comparison with other parts of the country. The question is not by how much, but why?

“The ONS map showing areas of deprivation sheds little light and, in any case, can we trust it?

“There has been much coverage in the national press about the well-publicised problems that exist at the Office of National Statistics. In turn, this means that the politicians making decisions may well be basing those decisions on inaccurate data.

“As far as Fakenham is concerned, we have always known that there is a mosaic of affluence in the town. It remains a great place to live.”

Cynthia Easeman: mayor of Hunstanton

Hunstanton mayor Cllr Cynthia Easeman

“While the council has not discussed this specific matter and I cannot speak on behalf of the council on it, I am aware that socioeconomic challenges affect some areas of Hunstanton.

“The town council is committed to supporting our community where we can, including through initiatives such as the Helping Hands Café, which provides support and a welcoming space for residents in need.”

Josie Ratcliffe: East Downham ward

Cllr Josie Ratcliffe, who represents the East Downham ward

“Residents in Downham are working hard but are having to cope with ever-rising food and energy bills, alongside long waits to see a doctor or dentist - just to stay healthy for work and family life.

“This contributes to the unequal society that recent deprivation research has exposed. Everything feels like it's not working, and our town has long been overlooked by the county council based in Norwich.

“We cannot accept more long-term decline in our area.”

Alexandra Ware: Gaywood Clock ward

Cllr Alexandra Ware, of the Gaywood Clock ward

“It is very important to remember that not everyone in a given neighbourhood is experiencing the same life and financial challenges.

“Access to timely health interventions is an obvious area for improvement but that is a given.

“As more high quality housing (both social and private rental) at the council’s Florence Fields development in Gaywood becomes available, changes in deprivations statistics may become apparent.”

Chris Morley: Borough council finance cabinet member

Cllr Chris Morley, borough council cabinet member for finance

“We support our poorest residents (both of pensionable and working age) through our council tax support system which provides a 100% discount on council tax demands.

“Residents in over 9,000 properties receive a discount and, of these properties, residents in 8,000 of the lowest council tax bands A and B (mostly band A, 6000) are beneficiaries.

“Receiving this discount is a benefit of up to £1,500 per year per household, a significant support for those in highest of deprivation.”

Joshua Lowe: Gaywood Chase ward

Cllr Joshua Lowe, who represents Gaywood Chase ward

“I find the stats very concerning. They reflect a local economy now dominated by seasonal and service-based jobs, following decades of deindustrialisation and the loss of more stable employment.

“Limited skills training, low educational attainment, rising living costs, housing shortages, and health disparities keep families trapped.

“We need bold action at both a local and national level to resolve this immediately.”

Christopher Cushing: Lancaster North ward on North Norfolk District Council

Cllr Christopher Cushing

“Fakenham is fortunate in having many employers, both large and small. Unlike most other towns in North Norfolk, we are not dependent on the tourist trade.

“Consequently, there are plenty of job opportunities for those seeking work. Unfortunately, there are some who struggle.

“Both the county council and district council offer support. for example the district council offers help with housing related issues and the team offer advice on the options and benefits available.”