A derelict shop is to be brought back to life with a new purpose after planning permission was granted.

Plans for a derelict shop at 102/103 London Road in Lynn to be demolished and replaced with two residential properties has been granted permission by West Norfolk Council.

The former tool shop site will now facilitate the construction of two, two-storey semi-detached dwellings.

The site was a former tool shop. Picture: Google Maps

The applicant, Reuben Cunningham, says the new design features an “attractive, traditional frontage with Georgian-style windows and doors to match neighbouring residential dwellings”.

He said this will be sympathetic to the surrounding area, and particularly an adjacent listed building.

Brown brick will be used to match the neighbouring properties and traditional pantiles and materials from the demolition of the existing building will be salvaged where possible.

The new design will also include raised floor levels to habitable areas due to the property being in a flood-risk zone. To do this an initial step up of 150mm from ground floor level to the main point of entry will be included, to retain a street scene.

This floor level will continue into the property's entrance hall, with access to a storage space.

The design will then include a further raised floor level of 850mm before entering the living area

A statement prepared by Peter Humphreys Associates, which Mr Cunningham is a part of, says that the existing vacant building has now been demolished and the site has been cleared and is ready for commencement.

The statement added: “It was formerly untidy, in poor condition, and out of character with the area.

“This application seeks to dramatically improve the site by building a high-quality development that is more in character with the area and ensure that this prominent site is enhanced.

“The site has good pedestrian and public transport links to the centre of Lynn.”

The plans were given approval yesterday by the borough council’s planning officers.