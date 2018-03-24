Dersingham couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A couple from Dersingham are celebrating this week after marking 60 years of marriage.

Jean Bunn, 81, and Tom Bunn, 85, reached their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday and celebrated with a family meal in Lynn on Saturday.

Brewers Fayre Freebridge Farm 60th Wedding anniversary of Tom and Jean Bunn

Their daughter Anne-Marie Pearman said: “Mum would say they’ve had a loving and happy marriage because they never go to bed on an argument, but in all honesty, I can never actually remember them having what I would call an argument.

“They are the most wonderful Mum and Dad, Nan and Pop and Nanna and Pops to us all.”

