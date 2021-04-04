A much-travelled Dersingham couple will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Monday.

Nigel and Jackie Sisson, who met in London through a childhood, Michael Stone, were married at St Mary the Boltons, in a pretty London Square on April 5, 1961.

The couple have spent half of their married life together living in West Norfolk after relocating to the area back in 1991.

Diamond wedding picture 1 (45667635)

Nigel spent his first working years in the Army, giving up a place at Oxford and going through Sandhurst to be commissioned into the Royal Artillery.

He also enjoyed a long career in publishing, based in London but working in Europe and overseas world wide for almost 35 years.

Nigel also worked for the Publishers Association for two years as and was associated with Empire of the Sun, by JG Ballard, which just failed to win the Booker Prize but was later released as a film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Jackie, a Norfolk girl born in Ranworth, worked for one of the first Independent TV companies, Associated Rediffusion, but reverted to short term local work after the couple’s only son Mark was born.

In 1967, Jackie joined Nigel with the young Mark for two overseas tours with the Oxford University Press (OUP) in India (Calcutta, Madras and Bombay) and then Pakistan (Karachi).

Diamond wedding picture 2 (45667640)

Nigel recalled: “The two countries were virtually at war with each other and we lived under Martial Law in Pakistan, which was dangerous and challenging.”

Nigel finally retired in 1991, finishing as a director of the Penguin Group, before settling in Dersingham.

They worked as volunteers at Park House, Sandringham and similarly fund raising for St Nicholas’ Church Dersingham and St Mary Magdalen Church, at Sandringham, which became for their parish church for more than 30 years.

In addition Nigel was a member of Hunstanton Golf Club for 15 years and the whole family are passionate supporters of the Norwich City.

Disability forced the couple into full-time care and they are now well settled in their lovely ‘Home from Home’ at the Gables.

“It probably saved our lives to come there and sell our Dersingham home three years ago,” said Nigel.

“The greatest help and friend over recent years has been our cleaner and housekeeper, Julie Plummer.

“Julie lives nearby and is almost a surrogate daughter, looking after many of our personal needs including regular shopping and transport when allowed.”

Their son Mark, who lives in Shropshire with his wife and three children, is a renowned wildlife photographer. The couple have three grandchildren; Laura, Melanie and Jonathan. Melanie as a journalist moved from the Times as a sub-editor to Downing Street where she is a press officer for DEFRA..