Dersingham man to appear in court on voyeurism charge

A man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of voyeurism following an incident at a pool in Lynn yesterday.

Police were called to St James Leisure Complex at about 1.10pm yesterday to reports of a man acting inappropriately.

Eric Edge, 68, of Jubilee Drive, Dersingham was arrested and charged on suspicion of voyeurism.

He has been released on bail, and is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on April 30.

The news of the arrest came after a Facebook post from a mother telling of her alarm at an incident at a changing room at St James pool.

