Dersingham vicar takes up modelling to support Baby Basics cause

A West Norfolk vicar has swapped the aisle for the catwalk to help a charity that supports new mothers in the area.

The Rev Mark Capron, rector of the St Nicholas Church in Dersingham, was among the models taking part in a show for the Hunstanton branch of Baby Basics on Thursday evening.

Baby Basics members, from left, Joanne Eldridge, Emma Eyre and Maggie Anderson with a Moses basket ready for an expectant mother

The charity helps vulnerable mothers, those who have been subjected to domestic violence and displaced people groups.

The evening was made possible by fashion retailers, M and Co, who threw open their doors to Baby Basics and were rewarded with a full house.

Organiser Maggie Anderson said: “We help mums who have nothing. We provide them with a Moses basket filled with blankets, sheets, clothing, nappies and toiletries.

Baby Basics is a national charity founded in Sheffield in 2009 which now has 28 centres around the UK.

The West Norfolk branch of the charity, which meets each Tuesday at St Nicholas, was formed just over two years ago.

Mrs Anderson said: “We rely wholly on donations: members of the public, community groups and knitting groups supply us with second-hand or new items of clothing.”

Items which need washing are put into black bin bags, taken home, and laundered by members.

Donations which are unsuitable for the baskets are given to other charities. Everything is sorted to ensure the Moses baskets contains all a mother needs for the first few weeks of her baby’s life.

Local businesses also help with financial donations which enables the charity to now buy new Moses baskets instead of using second hand ones which they did in the beginning.

Rev Capron said: “I’m only too happy to help the charity and put it on the map.

“Baby Basics gives people a wider appreciation of what happens behind the scenes. There are some pockets in the area with are quite hidden where people have a lot of need.”

Mrs Anderson, who expressed her gratitude to the many people who support her charity, stressed that the mothers are referred to them by professionals including Social Services, health visitors and midwives.

“As a charity we don’t meet the mothers,” she said.