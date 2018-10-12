Dersingham Village Centre set to open up and show off attractions

Dersingham Village Hall (4740314)

The long-awaited Dersingham Village Centre has finally emerged from a muddy building site and at 11am on Saturday, October 20, will be officially opened by borough mayor Nick Daubney.

This begins an open day during which the public is invited to explore the centre with its massive main hall with expandable stage, two extra meeting rooms, a central hub space, a fully-equipped kitchen, free wi-fi, underfloor heating and is wheelchair accessible and fully licensed.

The hall features a chandelier donated by St Nicholas Church in Dersingham.

An activity market place is open from 11am to 4pm offering details of events and activities, such as classes for exercise, dog training, pilates, dance, and ballet.

It is an opportunity to sign up and to buy tickets for events such as the charity lunch (October 21), a tea dance (26), the ever popular barn dance (27), and the return of the village cinema (30).

The information stalls are set against a backdrop of work from members of the Dersingham Art Trail, who hold their next trail event on December 1 and 2.

This open day can also give visitors an idea of how they might like to use the centre, for classes, meetings, theatrical events, club activities, training, weddings, exhibitions, and catered events.

Further opportunities to explore the centre come throughout the following week, from Monday (22) to Friday (26), from 9.30am to 4.30pm, when activities will be in full swing.

David Collingham, chairman of the Dersingham Village Centre Association, said: “We have a wonderful new facility which will serve the people of Dersingham and around for many years to come. I encourage everyone to come along to the open day, find out what is on offer and join in all the events being planned during open week.

“Let’s make our centre the success it deserves to be!”