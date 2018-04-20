Dersingham woman gets set for London Marathon in support of her mum

A woman from Dersingham is set to take on her first marathon this weekend for a cause which affects her mum.

Trish Betts, 44, will be running the London Marathon on Sunday for the Alzheimer’s Society, in a bid to raise funds to help others with the disease.

Trish is taking on the challenge as her mum was diagnosed with early onset frontotemporal dementia in April 2013 at the age of 63.

“Nothing can bring my mum, my best friend, back but if I can raise some money to help with research, support and educating people then I can give something back,” she said.

“We had noticed a lot of changes in mum’s behaviour prior to her diagnosis and just thought that she was becoming selfish.

“At this point we had no idea about this variant of dementia and we spend a lot of time researching it and attending Alzheimer’s Society groups.

“They were so supportive and understanding and I shed many a tear on the phone to them.”

Trish said her mum had a “real joy for life”. She was into her fitness and enjoyed cycling and walking holidays.

But within six months of the diagnosis, she had her driving licence revoked.

“I had to remove her car, her freedom, her pride and joy from her,” Trish added.

“She could not understand this, as she said ‘they said I may get dementia in 10 years, but I am fine’. She just did not want to accept this, her condition did not let her.

“Mum would disappear, indeed one Christmas she suddenly was not at my house anymore, two hours later she came back quite happy with herself as she had been looking round houses in the village that were for sale.

“Sadly mum had to go into care three years ago as her condition deteriorated so quickly.

“She was so active but unaware of what she was doing.

“My mum has always been a very caring and loving individual and this continued to the point it was over the top.

“The worst thing was that, by the time Mum went into care, she was unaware of danger to herself and others and she was very active.”

Trish said when her mum first went into care she was “still very able”, but the decision was made for her mum’s own safety.

“She would always tell me how wonderful she thought I was and how much she loved me. The same with my son. This journey has been extremely difficult for us all.

“Over the past two years mum has deteriorated very quickly. It has had a devastating effect on all our family and friends.”

In the lead-up to the 26-mile run, Trish has completed the Vitality Big Half-Marathon in London and the Wymondham 20 miler to help prepare her for the big day.

“The training is not easy as Norfolk is far from flat. The days are short and the weather is not always ideal, but I am getting out there and doing it,” she said.

Trish has raised more than £2,400 for Alzheimer’s Society so far, and you can help to add to her total by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/triciabetts.