It was full speed ahead when budding engineers gathered to design and race their own creations.

The entire Year 7 cohort at Lynn’s Springwood High School rose to the challenge of ‘Race to the Line’, a special Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) event, held for the second year running.

“The event was made possible by the generous sponsorship of local businesses that work with the Learning Partnership to fund all the resources needed to give students a hands-on design and engineering opportunity,” said Victoria Mann, STEM lead at Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Students worked in teams to design their cars. Picture: Ian Burt

“This year we were delighted to work with both Dodman Ltd, food processing equipment manufacturers, and Calvert Brain & Fraulo Ltd, consulting structural and civil engineers, to make this event happen.”

Students worked together to design their own racing cars, which featured Styrofoam bodies, 3D-printed wheels, propelled by carbon-dioxide canisters, to race one another along parallel, fixed wire tracks.

“Each car was produced by a team of no more than four students, giving real hand-on opportunities,” said Mrs Mann. “Races were grouped to allow cars to compete as part of their school houses, adding to the competition element of the day.

Support from classmates at the Race for the Line challenge. Picture: Ian Burt

“We were able to build time into our curriculum to have all 280 of our Year 7 cohort take part in sessions centred around design and building of their CO2-powered cars. Thankfully, the weather was with us, and racing cars along 30m wire tracks could take place in the sunshine on one of our playgrounds.”

The activities were co-ordinated by science teacher Isabel Colley, with the support of the school’s Technology Department, along with Nathan Pack from Dodman, who was on hand to pick the winning finalists to participate in a trust-wide competition.

Head of year Emily Bunting said: “The atmosphere was filled with excitement and healthy competition, as pupils put their creativity, teamwork, and engineering skills to the test.

“With perfect racing conditions, and plenty of cheering from classmates, the event was a huge success. We are especially grateful to Dodman Ltd and Calvert Brain & Fraulo Ltd for their generous support in making this experience possible for our students.”

Cheers all round as the exciting event gets under way. Picture: Ian Burt

Mrs Mann added: “The highlight of the day was seeing all our Year 7s counting down to the launch of the racers, and cheering on their design in the hopes it would be the fastest in their race.

“Events like this are critical for expanding students’ skills and the opportunities beyond the curriculum. We have a fantastic STEM programme at Springwood that allows students to explore a wide range of opportunities linked to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, hopefully inspiring them to explore interests that they might not have initially gravitated to, and careers that they might not even have thought about.

“By engaging in events that involve whole cohorts of students, all are able to develop problem solving, teamwork, and critical thinking, helping our students find success inside and outside the classroom.”

