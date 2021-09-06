A man who crashed into two parked cars in North Lynn while more than twice the drink limit has been banned from the roads.

A court heard that Ryan Smith, 30, had asked someone he thought owned the damaged vehicles not to call police.

It happened in Loke Road at about 3.30am on August 14 when Smith, of nearby Columbia Way, was driving a Fiat Punto.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (50499641)

Prosecutor Kathyrn Kibrya-Dean told town magistrates on Thursday: “He knocked on a neighbour’s window asking them not to contact the police.

“The defendant apologised to police [when they arrived].

“He said ‘I’m so sorry’. He kept repeating this and appeared to be quite emotional,” said Miss Kibrya-Dean.

Smith was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He later gave a reading of 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

In interview, he said he’d driven to Norwich the previous night with friends. He had not been drinking but had then had vodka and sambucas on his return to Lynn. Smith pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said: “It’s quite apparent from what we’ve heard that Mr Smith was extremely remorseful for what happened.

“He had no intention of driving that night – he was the designated driver to Norwich. He went for drinks in King’s Lynn and then foolishly decided to drive home.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt by his foolish actions.

“It’s fair to say he did not knock on the door to tell people not to call the police – it was to alert them to the damage.”

Smith was banned for 18 months, which can be reduced through the successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £40 victim surcharge.