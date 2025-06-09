The vision for a new hospital in Lynn has been revealed for the first time.

The first designs for a rebuilt Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be on view at a series of public events starting this week.

It will be built on the existing main car park of the hospital site, incorporating single rooms for all wards.

What the new QEH, which will have all single rooms, could look like. Picture: QEH

Designed by BDP, specialist architects in healthcare design, the new building is being developed using national guidance from the New Hospital Programme.

Hospital 2.0 is a standardised blueprint design for all new facilities, developed in consultation with hundreds of clinicians, healthcare staff and patients across the country.

Residents are being invited to information sessions to find out more about the design process. There will be an opportunity to see what the new building could look like - subject to planning - and find out more about ongoing work to make the building a reality.

A first look at the designs for the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH

Events will be taking place at the following locations - doors open at 5.45pm with presentations starting at 6pm:

• Tuesday, June 10: Hunstanton Town Hall

• Thursday, June 12: Lynn Town Hall

• Monday, June 16: Virtual event

• Wednesday, June 18: Swaffham Assembly Rooms

• Wednesday, June 25: South Wootton Village Hall

• Wednesday, July 16: Marshland St James Village Hall

• Monday, July 21: Downham Town Hall

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities and senior responsible officer for the new QEH, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring along first visuals to show people what the new QEH could look like and give them a feel for how our new, digitally enabled, hospital will function.

“There is a huge amount of work under way to bring a new hospital to West Norfolk for our patients, our community and our staff.

“I look forward to meeting as many people as possible at these events, updating on our progress towards a new QEH and the work to keep our current site open and providing the best possible care.”

As a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) hospital, the QEH has been prioritised for rebuild by the national New Hospital Programme.

Attendees will have the chance to hear more about the new multi-storey car park, which is a key enabling project for the rebuild.

The team of experts will explain how services will be developed for the new building, including preparing departments for the move to a digitally enabled hospital and healthcare innovations being explored to meet the needs of residents for generations to come.

To register to attend the viewing events, book online at www.newqeh.org.uk, email newhospital@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613051.