The theft of a sign promoting three charity events has been described as “despicable” by a landowner.

The sign, promoting the Norton Hill Fete at Hall Farm in Snettisham, was stolen between the evening of Tuesday, July 22 and the morning of Thursday, July 24.

It was located on the land opposite Sandy Lane, on Grimston Road in South Wootton.

The Norton Hill Fete sign was stolen last week

The events, held across three weekends, are being held to raise funds for three charities, Hunstanton Rotary Club, the Purfleet Trust and the Lynn’s Lions Club.

David Goddard, who allowed the sign to be put on his land, described the theft as “despicable”.

He said: “This despicable act robs local charities of the opportunity to promote these vital fundraising events.

“I am just upset, we try and help these charities. How someone could do something this despicable act, I do not know.”

Mr Goddard is calling for homeowners in the area who have any camera footage showing the theft, or heard or witnessed it being removed to come forward.

He added: “The sign was set in concrete. It would not have been an easy job to remove it.

“I think someone might have seen something. I cannot see how it can be any good to anyone else.”

Since the theft, East Coast Signs has donated a replacement sign and postcrete - which will be erected shortly.

The incident has been reported to the police.

Anybody with information can get in touch with Mr Goddard by calling 07720 727227 or emailing dg@goddards-tailoring.co.uk.