Destination East Anglia starts to roll off presses

A new-look visitors’ guide is about to burst upon the streets of Norfolk and surrounding counties.

Created here at the Lynn News, Destination East Anglia is the free, handy-size one-stop guide to everything worth seeing in the Eastern counties.

Scott Young, Iliffe Publishing’s commercial manager in Lynn, pictured left, and Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, are pictured with Shaun Simpson, right, managing director of DSD Colour Printing, in Austin Fields, Lynn, as the first pages rolled off its presses yesterday.

