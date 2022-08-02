New details have been released of how a controversial development of 600 homes at Knights Hill, Lynn, will look when building gets under way.

A planning application has been lodged with West Norfolk Council on behalf of Barratt David Wilson Homes outlining information about the layout and design of the site.

Planning approval for the scheme was granted in 2020 at appeal after public meetings, protests and rejection by planners.

New details have been released of how a controversial development of 600 homes will look when building gets under way at Knights Hill

Now borough planners are being asked to approve a reserved matters submission for the triangular 35-acre site, looking more closely at appearance, layout and landscaping.

The proposals are for 600 homes, including 113 affordable properties, in a mix of one- to four-bedroomed houses and bungalows. The density will be 16 dwellings per hectare.

The homes will be grouped in six clusters across the site, each with different design styles and characteristics leading off a spine road and separated by green spaces.

Around 15 hectares (44 per cent) of the site will be open space and there will be a network of pedestrian and cycle ways.

The application includes a site which could be used for neighbourhood shops, a surgery and community facilities – to be detailed in a future application - and there will provision for allotments and orchards.

It has also been agreed that space will be allocated for sports use including a five-a-side football pitch and a multi-use games area.