Detectives issue new witness plea in King's Lynn murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman found at a flat in Lynn at the weekend have appealed for anyone who was in the area to come forward.

Dace Kalkerte, who was 50, was found at an address in Highgate in the early hours of Saturday with serious injuries.

She died later in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and a post-mortem examination concluded her death was caused by stab wounds to the abdomen.

Serious Incident at Highgate King's Lynn Police at the scene.. (56110957)

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, was remanded in custody charged with Ms Kalkerte's murder during a hearing at Norwich Crown Court earlier today.

And police have this afternoon confirmed that no further action will be taken against two men who were also arrested in connection with Ms Kalkerte's death.

But they have issued a further appeal for information from the public about the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess of the Joint Major Investigation Team said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, we have been able to recover CCTV footage from the area close to the scene.

“We would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Highgate, Morrisons, Wyatt Street, The Walks and Seven Sister/Hospital Walk in King’s Lynn between 10pm on Friday 15 April and 1am on Saturday 16 April to come forward and speak to police.

“We would also like to ask anyone who has yet to come forward and who may have information to assist the enquiry to contact us.”

Members of the public who may have been in the areas stated are asked to contact police through the MIPP portal here or otherwise contact Norfolk Police via 101 quoting Op Nevadan.